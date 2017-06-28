Rebel Wilson Is Bringing Her Clothing Line to Pitch Perfect 3

The debut of Rebel Wilson's plus-size collection is exciting all on its own, but she's taking things up a notch with a see-now, buy-now aspect that should get Pitch Perfect fans even more thrilled to see the film's third installment.

The effervescent funnygal's character, Fat Amy, will rock pieces from Rebel Wilson x Angels, which will be available to customers at department stores once Pitch Perfect 3 drops in December.

"We have this cool technology with our jeans called 'Lycra Beauty,' which sculpts and sucks you in but it's super flexible so I wear them in a big dance number," Wilson told WWD. "If you watch the trailer I'm wearing a silver sparkly dress that will be available when the movie's out. It takes a bit of organization and planning to do, but it's so cool that I get to do stuff like that."

The first round of the collection hits stores this summer, and we caught up with Wilson at the launch of it earlier this week. "I love creating something from nothing," she told InStyle. "I've had to create my own plays, television roles, and movie projects in order to play the parts I've wanted. It's what I've always done as an actress, but I never thought as a teenager that I'd someday have a fashion line."

Most items in the collection are priced under $100, and include trend-driven jackets like a denim jacket emblazoned with "Just fan me & feed me grapes" on the back of it.