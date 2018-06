1 of 11 Joe Buissink

The Couple

After three years of dating, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell exchanged vows during a romantic outdoor wedding at their home outside Los Angeles. "Having the wedding at home makes it personal," O'Connell has said of the decision to keep the ceremony simple. "It becomes more about you as a couple." Still, the day did include the element of surprise. After a small group of family and friends-who had been invited to a "special barbecue"-were let in on the secret, the celebration of life and love began.