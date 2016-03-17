You'll Never Guess Which New York Designer Is Obsessed with Kim Kardashian's Style

If you’ve been keeping up, you know that Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing are just two of the designers at Kim Kardashian’s beck and call. But that wasn't always the case for the multi-hyphenate star, who makes headlines with her bodysuits and front row presence at Paris Fashion Week. Remember when she and early ‘00s It girl Paris Hilton used to raid the blonde’s closet together?

Well, times have changed, and Kardashian has captivated the attention of a New York designer known for her sleek leather accessories and contemporary ready-to-wear staples, too. At the nominees announcement for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York Wednesday night, Rebecca Minkoff dished on the star that could potentially be considered a Fashion Icon Award recipient. The CFDA-given title has previously been presented to Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Pharrell Williams.

“I never thought I would say this, but Kim Kardashian,” Minkoff told InStyle of the stylemaker who’s most definitely on her radar. “Her transformation is pretty crazy and she could have been like reality star turned bad, but everyone’s obsessed with her. I think she celebrates her figure, which not enough women do ,and I think that’s been a positive message, for more women to embrace their curves.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Snapchat Proves North West Is the Cutest Makeup Artist Ever

In fact, the designer thinks she’s helped changed the way we all perceive our image. “She makes curves look good. You kind of go, ‘Oh, I wish I had a butt.’ She makes it cool to be curvy. In such a body image conscious world, it’s nice to have that.” We'll be tuned in on June 6, when the CFDA presents the honors.