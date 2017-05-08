12 Reasons Why We Love Brigitte Macron

In the wake of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron's victory this weekend, all eyes are on Brigitte Macron, his wife of 10 years and trusted political adviser. As the story goes, the two first met when Brigitte was Macron's 40-year-old married high school drama teacher, and, in the midst of their torrid love affair, he eventually persuaded her to leave her then-husband, banker André-Louis Auzière. Now 63, Macron still teaches—that is, when she's not helping hone her husband's political chops. Without further ado, here are 12 reasons why we're Team Brigitte.

1. She's a teacher.

Macron has taught French, Latin, and drama at La Providence, a Jesuit high school in Amiens, France—where she met Macron—and currently teaches literature at the prestigious Lycée Saint-Louis de Gonzague in Paris.

2. She has kids.

On top of teaching full-time, Macron shares three kids with her former husband.

3. She appreciates fashion.

As evidenced by this photo taken at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week last spring. Note the leather leggings.

4. She knows when to dress down.

An arbiter of French style, Macron can rock a leather jacket with as much gusto as a tailored blazer.

5. Her haircut is on-point.

Like other powerful female leaders before her (Angela Merkel and Nicola Sturgeon, to name a couple), Macron wears a bob like none other—and a blonde one, no less.

6. She's not afraid of a little PDA.

And we wholeheartedly admire her for it.

7. She's from a rustbelt town.

Macron was born and raised in Amiens, an industrial city southwest of Lille.

8. She's an heiress to a chocolate fortune.

Her parents are owners of Trogneux, a Lille-based chocolate company, rendering her basically the Willy Wonka of France.

9. She has a strong name.

Not to mention one she shares with legendary French actress and model Brigitte Bardot.

10. She likes to hike occasionally.

She and Hillary Clinton have this in common. Here's hoping she makes it to Chappaqua, NY.

11. She's her husband's right-hand woman.

According to Bloomberg, Macron's presence was "essential" to her husband's campaign for presidency.

12. She squashes relationship stereotypes.

As many well know, Macron is older than her husband—24 years and eight months, to be exact—proving that age is indeed just a number.