7 Reasons J.Lo and A-Rod Would Make the Ultimate Couple

Isabel Jones
Mar 13, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

J.Lo fans have been through a lot this past year. Our hopes were high when rumors of Dray-Lo relationship gained steam in late December, only to be quashed by Lopez herself. Not to mention our disappointment when we realized the singer and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, would not be getting back together following his recent divorce ...

It’s hard to believe in love again after discovering that Drake and J.Lo aren’t the star-crossed lovers we hoped them to be, but we’re beginning to think that A-Rod and J.Lo (J-Rod? A.Lo?) may be an even better match. Although neither Lopez nor Rodriguez has publically confirmed the relationship, we did some matchmaking analysis of our own, and their union makes a lot of sense.

Plus, we have reason to believe the pair spent the weekend together in the Bahamas ... To boot, a source told People that Rodriguez "has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez," noting that Lopez is his "dream girl."

Time will tell whether these two are truly meant to be, but based on the evidence we’ve gathered, it’s a match.

Scroll down below to see why we think J.Lo and A.Rod would make the ultimate couple.

Jennifer Lopez is a Tried and True Yankees Fan

Back in the Bennifer years, Lopez was Affleck's biggest fan—except when it came to his baseball fandom. Lopez was completely unenthused at this Yankees vs. Red Sox game, while Ben cheered for the beloved Boston team. 

J.Lo Even Passed Her Love of the Yankees Down the Line

STILL a Yankees fan after all these years, Lopez made her allegiance clear when she posted this photo of her son clad in the New York team's signature cap.

Alex Rodriguez Has Several Pop Star Pals

A-Rod is no stranger to the ins-and-outs of the music biz—he dated Madonna, after all! Lopez's hectic schedj and demanding career will be a total non-issue for the former shortstop.

Alex Rodriguez Knows How to Party

No one does (or sings about ...?) a night out quite like J.Lo, so obviously she needs a man who knows how to have a good time. We may be speculating a bit, but we think A-Rod's bottle poppin' prowess bodes well here.

He's a feminist

A-Rod posted this girl power initiative to his Instagram account. We love a man who stand up for his gals (and J.Lo must too)!

They're Both Devoted Parents

A-Rod has two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, are not far in age from J.Lo's 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Both Rodriguez and Lopez understand the challenges of raising children in a single-parent household, and would be totally understanding when it comes to schedule conflicts and other issues that may arise. Family comes first—what an awesome value to share!

They're Both Friendly With Their Exes

Clearly, their relationship with their ex-spouses is an amazing reflection of just how responsible and level-headed both parties are. J.Lo needs to date a legitimate grown-up, and A-Rod might just be him.

