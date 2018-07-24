We Watched 21 Jennifer Lopez Movies and Ranked Them from Best to Worst

If you look hard enough, you might come across a contrarian with the gall to say that they dislike Jennifer Lopez. But that person is probably wrong.

You see, the woman has been on the scene for 25 years, and in that time she's put out hundreds of projects. There's a J. Lo song or movie or makeup palette for everyone.

I, for one, have always been a fan, and it's because she's a (truly) self-made icon who worked her way to the top (though she’s still Jenny from the Block), and hasn’t lost a bit of momentum in the last quarter-century. (Or maybe it’s because “I Luh Ya Papi” is the greatest song of this millennium. Take your pick.)

Today, Ms. Lopez turns 49, which is amazing not just because she still looks 25, but because her resume reads with the breadth of Infinite Jest: eight studio albums, over 30 movies (if you include animated films and bit parts), numerous TV roles, and several fashion labels and collaborations. Plus, she earned a badass standalone nickname and popped out two kids along the way ...

In honor of the ultimate modern woman and her special day, we (by “we” I mean “I”) watched every Jennifer Lopez movie (and by “every” I mean non-animated films in which she had a prominent role that were available to rent on Amazon).

Before embarking on my own personal J.Lo film festival, I wasn’t unfamiliar with the multi-hyphenate’s body of work. I’d seen the rom-com staples: Maid In Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, Monster-In-Law—and even a couple less mainstream choices: Enough, Selena. But, as I’d come to realize, Lopez's oeuvre is vast, and I'd barely scratched the surface.

So, over the course of the past two weeks, I watched 21 Jennifer Lopez films—and, naturally, ranked them.

I learned a lot from the 38 hours I spent with Ms. Lopez. For example, her most common roles include police officer and waitress; also, despite her position in the industry/world, she seems to be casting directors' favorite damsel in distress (even when her character is in law enforcement!). Important side note: Jenny from the Block does not need our saving—nor that of Stephen Dorff, Jim Caviezel, Jason Statham, Vince Vaughn, Robert Redford, or Matthew McConaughey.

Without further ado, here is the definitive ranking of (almost*) every Jennifer Lopez movie from worst to best (according to me).

*Shall We Dance is impossible to stream—seriously, try it.