A Complete Ranking of the Best Superhero Hair of All-Time

What does it take to play a modern-day superhero? Rock hard abs, a killer costume, and yes, amazingly resilient hair.

Whether they’re flying high in the sky or chasing down baddies in the streets, the comic book characters that we know and love have some seriously super strands. We know, it’s movie magic, but we’re still constantly amazed how good their hair looks at the end of a fight scene (tousled, never messy) or while they're running (beyond bouncy).

From Supergirl’s windswept waves to Wonder Woman’s classic bouffant, we’re counting down the dos that make us geek out again and again. Cue the dramatic slow mo.

12. ELLEN PAGE AS KITTY PRYDE

Just because her locks aren’t long and flowing, doesn’t mean they’re not memorable. As X-Men’s youngest superhero, Kitty Pryde proved she can walk through walls and pull off a cool ponytail-bun hybrid.

11. ANNA PAQUIN AS ROGUE

If you watched the very first X-Men film in 2000, you already know the origin story behind Rogue’s signature white streak (blame Ian McKellen's Magneto). But whether you love it or hate it, you have to admit she looked pretty badass whenever she suited up for a big fight.

10. KATE MARA AS THE INVISIBLE WOMAN

The Invisible Woman’s alter ego is Sue Storm, so obviously, her bouncy blonde lob can stand up to the elements.

9. FAMKE JANSSEN AS JEAN GREY

Jean Grey is the unofficial hair chameleon of the X-Men gang. From the very first film in 2000 to X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014, Grey has sported everything from a flipped out bob to soft waves. Our favorite? The bright red waist-grazing style she sported when she was reborn as Phoenix.

8. SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR AS BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER

Nobody nails the late 90’s layered look better than Buffy Summers. We’re not sure which was more impressive: her stake-wielding skills or the fact that her buttery blonde never had any telltale roots.

7. MELISSA BENOIST AS SUPERGIRL

It seems everyone from the planet Krypton is gifted with a great head of hair. Superman, of course, has his dark coif, while his cousin, Supergirl has her own seemingly perfect barrel curls of steel.

6. SCARLETT JOHANSSON AS BLACK WIDOW

We know how hard it is to get the right shade of red, so Black Widow a.k.a. Natasha Romanova makes our list based solely on color alone. Her fiery shade of red stays consistent throughout every single Avengers movie.

5. YVONNE CRAIG AS BATGIRL

What’s worse than hat hair? Bat hat hair. Or it would’ve been if Yvonne Craig didn’t come along in the 1960’s to make sure that Batgirl had the boldest, bounciest waves around.

4. CHRIS HEMSWORTH AS THOR

Long. Blonde. More mesmerizing than his muscles or his baby blues. It’s easy to see why the Avenger and his hair made our list.

3. GAL GADOT AS WONDER WOMAN

Gadot and her wondrous windswept locks stole the show during last year’s Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Now, she’ll be the first female superhero ever to front her own film (Wonder Woman, out June 2). Expect lots of major hair moments in between the action.

2. HALLE BERRY AS STORM

Berry is the only one on our list that has managed become a hair icon both onscreen and off (her pixie still goes down as the best). As X-Men’s resident weather expert, Storm, her bright white hair became her personal trademark—and a sign that bad weather was on the way.

1. LYNDA CARTER AS WONDER WOMAN

It might be over 40 years since Carter first picked up Wonder Woman's golden lasso, but her version of the classic heroine still remains the most beloved. And when it comes to superhero hair, nobody can top her. Her jet black strands were always shiny, frizz-free, and, of course, voluminous enough to call attention to her tiara.