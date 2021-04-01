Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Complete Relationship Timeline

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton aren't just another Hollywood couple that met on set and took their romance into real life — the duo is of the sweetest pairs out there. From Malek's awards season homages to the coordinating outfits, they're giving fans plenty to love every time they step out together.

Here's everything you need to know about them, from not-so-smooth sailing on set to every time they've been the most supportive significant other in interviews.

Oscars Afterparty

2017

The two met on the set of Bryan Singer's Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Though the film was marred with scandal (Singer was fired), Boynton said that Malek was professional, poised, and got the entire cast and crew through the ordeal. She played Mary Austin to Malek's Freddie Mercury and the romance went from on-screen to off.

"Rami felt so much the leader of that set," Boynton told The Cut. "The cast became so close going through that, as you always do when going through a particularly stressful experience, to put it politely."

January 2018

ALEXACHUNG Fantastic Collection Party

The couple made its public debut at a party for Alexa Chung's fashion label, ALEXACHUNG.

February 2018

The two are spotted again at a Super Bowl party in Minneapolis.

March 2018

Just a few months later, they attend the Miu Miu fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

April 2018

Lakers

While they have been seen together at various events, they still haven't confirmed their relationship. A source told Us Weekly that they were definitely an item and confirmed that they met on set.

"They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London," the source said. "He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time."

Fall 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody premiere

The two appeared together on various red carpets to promote Bohemian Rhapsody. Between the premieres, they managed to fit in basketball games (Malek is from Los Angeles and Hollywood mandates court-side Lakers appearances).

January 2019

Malek thanks Boynton in an acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

"Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much," he said as he accepted the Breakthrough Performance Award.

Later that month, the two attended the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards together, where Ramek would take home a trophy for his role as Freddie Mercury at both shows.

Critics Choice Awards

At the Critics Choice Awards, the couple coordinated their outfits, both wearing powder blue looks. It would be the start of a slew of matching awards season ensembles.

February 2019

Oscars 2019

Boynton and Malek jetted across the Atlantic and attended the BAFTAs. And after that trip, Malek would continue his awards season sweep at the Oscars, where he thanked Boynton in his speech. He kissed her before he took to the podium, marking the couple's first on-camera instance of PDA.

"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much," he said.

April 2019

Cartier

They are back on the other side of the pond at an event for Cartier.

May 2019

Met Gala 2019

Malek and Boynton make their Met Gala debut as a couple.

August 2019

Boynton addresses their relationship in an interview with The Cut.

"Him winning for his performance was like winning for the tip of the iceberg of everything he had done," Boynton said. "You kind of forget that there are hundreds of other people in the room."

In the same interview, Boynton also shared that Malek has some very specific thoughts about the way she dresses.

"I held up a dress and he said, 'Why are you always trying to dress like a 12-year-old ghost?'" she said about a shopping trip they took together.

September 2019

Malek supported Boynton at the premiere of Netflix's The Politician. In an interview with Porter, Boynton said that she's still getting used to just how famous her boyfriend is.

"It's lovely to see people who are excited about his work — if they've seen Mr. Robot or [the] Freddie [Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody] — but it's just that thing of people grabbing him," she said. "I mean, you'd never grab a complete stranger in the street. And I think there's a sense of ownership."

October 2019

Mr. Robot Premiere

The couple attends the season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot in New York City. Of course, the two are coordinating again.

January 2020

Boynton and Malek return to the Golden Globes, where he presented the award for Best Actress to Renée Zelwegger.

February 2020

Oscars 2020