InStyle brings you the latest news on Rami Malek, including his personal style, latest projects, and updates about his family.
Celebrity
Bryan Singer Fired as Director of Queen Biopic Starring Rami Malek
Dec 04, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Rami Malek Looks So Much Like Freddie Mercury in a New Shirtless Set Photo
Oct 17, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
Diane Kruger's Bustier Is the Stuff of Fashion Dreams
Apr 04, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Oscars
How Leading Men Get Dressed for the Red Carpet
Feb 25, 2017 @ 10:30 am
SAG Awards
Inside the Star-Studded SAG Awards After-Party
Jan 30, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Evan Rachel Wood Introduces Her Fiancé—See Her New Ring
Jan 30, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Golden Globes
24 Inspiring Quotes from This Year's Golden Globes Nominees
Jan 07, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Golden Globes
11 Shows to Stream Before the Golden Globes
Jan 04, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, and More Stars Show Off Their Alter Egos
Nov 30, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, Emma Stone, and More Want You to Vote for Your Future
Oct 04, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Emmys
8 of the Most Memorable Moments from the 2016 Emmy Awards in GIFs
Sep 19, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Emmys
Check Out the Hottest Men on the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet
Sep 18, 2016 @ 11:00 pm
Emmys
9 Nominees We're Rooting for at the 2016 Emmys
Sep 17, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Emmys
11 Celebrities Doing Double Duty as Both Presenters and Nominees at the 2016 Emmy Awards
Sep 16, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
TV Shows
7 TV Shows to Binge-Watch Before the 2016 Emmy Awards This Sunday
Sep 13, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
TV Shows
Here Are the 6 TV Shows
InStyle
Editors Are Watching This Week
Aug 22, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Would Rami Malek Ever Wear His
Mr. Robot
Hoodie IRL? His Stylist Weighs In
Jul 27, 2016 @ 11:30 am
TV Shows
Hear How Grace Gummer Prepared for Her Role as
Mr. Robot
's Dom DiPierro
Jul 20, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Your Ultimate Guide to
Mr. Robot
Season 2
Jul 18, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
TV Shows
A Guide to 11
Mr. Robot
Locations You Can Actually Visit in New York
Jul 17, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
It's Official:
Mr. Robot
's Rami Malek Is Our Fashion Man Crush
Jul 14, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
TV Shows
What to Expect from the Leading Ladies on Season 2 of
Mr. Robot
Jul 13, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
TV Shows
Mr. Robot
: 5 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
Jul 13, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
