Designer Ralph Lauren is the iconic person behind one of fashion's biggest empires who revolutionized how we wear classic clothing. Ralph Lauren's iconic polo shirts have withstood fashion's vagaries for decades and remain as much a wardrobe staple as the jeans, T-shirts, shorts and jackets that populate his fashion week collections. Follow our guide for where to shop Ralph Lauren clothes and see runway photos of the latest looks he sends down the runway.

Designer Ralph Lauren is the iconic person behind one of fashion's biggest empires who revolutionized how we wear classic clothing. Ralph Lauren's iconic polo shirts have withstood fashion's vagaries for decades and remain as much a wardrobe staple as the jeans, T-shirts, shorts and jackets that populate his fashion week collections. Follow our guide for where to shop Ralph Lauren clothes and see runway photos of the latest looks he sends down the runway.