Rafael Nadal
Celebrity
Rafael Nadal
Videos
Venus Williams Supports Gender Equality, Says She’s Not a Feminist
May 09, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Health & Fitness
23 Photos of the World’s Hottest Tennis Players
Jan 11, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Why Rafael Nadal Stopped Wearing Those Crazy Long Shorts
Aug 28, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
I Tried Out to Be a U.S. Open Ballgirl and I Think I’ll Keep My Day Job
Aug 07, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Sports
The U.S. Open Starts Today! See the Hottest Tennis Players in the Game
Aug 29, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
See the 23 Hottest Male Tennis Players as the U.S. Open Kicks Off
Aug 31, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Sports
Tennis Is More Fun to Watch When Rafael Nadal Is Stripping for You
Aug 27, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
See Rafael Nadal Strip Down for Tommy Hilfiger’s New Underwear Campaign (You’re Welcome)
Aug 25, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Wimbledon Starts Today! See the Hottest Tennis Players in the Game
Jun 29, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Health & Fitness
Rafael Nadal Captures Second US Open Title!
Sep 10, 2013 @ 3:45 pm
Health & Fitness
Rafael Nadal's Sexy New Underwear Ads!
Aug 25, 2011 @ 5:40 pm
Celebrity
The Australian Open’s Colorful Tennis Outfits
Jan 27, 2011 @ 4:46 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Rafael Nadal’s Sexy Underwear Campaign
Jan 20, 2011 @ 3:01 pm
Kelly Osbourne's New Clothing Line, Rafael Nadal to Model Underwear, and More!
Dec 10, 2010 @ 12:36 pm
