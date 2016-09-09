Here's How You Can Score Rachel Zoe's Back-to-School Essentials

Rachel Zoe is serving up some serious back-to-school style courtesy of her latest partnership with eBay—and you don't have to be a student to score the look.

The stylist teamed up with eBay to design two exclusive editions of Americana-inspired prints that are available for a limited time for $45 each. The best part? One hundred percent of the proceeds from the bags will benefit Save the Children. We asked Zoe to share her inspiration for the cool knapsacks, plus her own strategy for prepping for the beginning of a new year.

Courtesy

What inspired the prints for the backpacks?

I love empowering people to make decisions that reflect their personal style, and eBay is all about giving people choices on in-demand fashion, tech, and home items. I was so excited to design these two exclusive prints for eBay that shoppers can choose from.

I designed these chic, limited-edition Americana-themed prints in red, white, and blue to capture the spirit of 2016–an election year and year of the Olympics. With summer ending and fall approaching, we put these prints on the quintessential back-to-school accessory! The backpacks are on sale now at ebay.com for $45 each. The best part is, all proceeds from the sale will benefit Save the Children, a cause that is so close to my heart.

In addition to backpacks, what are some of your favorite back to school essentials for your own kids?

I'm all about matching lunch boxes and cooler bags monogrammed with my boys' names. Also comfortable and breathable outfits—moveable fabrics are essential, especially for my boys who are just starting preschool and kindergarten.

Courtesy

Do you have a favorite back-to-school memory of your own?

I have great memories of back-to-school shopping. I always looked at the new school year as starting fresh and changing my style. Shopping for my new backpack was always the best part!