Rachel Roy's Travel Diary: Exploring Galápagos Islands

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jul 02, 2015 @ 9:00 am

Rachel Roy enjoyed some fun in the sun as she took a trip to the beautiful Galápagos Islands and, luckily, she shared with InStyle all of the special moments from the unforgettable experience.

The fashion designer didn’t leave a detail out from her travel diary. During the thrilling expedition she captured everything from her go-to beachwear style to the adorable sea lions. And even more exciting: She witnessed a volcanic eruption. Roy’s trip to the Pacific islands was nothing short of an exciting adventure. You’ll be ready to pack your bags and whip out your passport after taking a peek into her enchanting Galápagos visit.

PHOTOS: Rachel Roy Exploring the Galápagos Islands

1 of 18 Courtesy

Almost Ready to Go

Time to put the emails away...adventure 2015 awaits!

2 of 18 Courtesy

Can't Travel Alone

Got my #1 travel partner with me at all times, Ava!

3 of 18 Courtesy

Travel Must-Haves

The Justin's dark chocolate snacks were a favorite with both Ava and myself.

4 of 18 Courtesy

What I'm Reading

And were off! Borrowed a friend's book for the flight to Ecuador.

5 of 18 Courtesy

Our Travel Route

One of the rare times I will be traveling straight across the Equator line!

6 of 18

We Finally Made It

Paradise found: The Galápagos Islands!

7 of 18 Courtesy

Ready to Explore

Backpack ✓ waterproof convertible jacket ✓ sunglasses ✓ ready to run from the thousands of Marine Iguanas!

8 of 18 Courtesy

Take a Closer Look

Sea lions swimming joyfully & worry free behind us.

9 of 18 Courtesy

A New Friend

No the sea lion is not dead, just resting, lol! So at ease with humans because the Galápagos Islands protects the environment with amazing conservation laws!

10 of 18 Courtesy

...But First a Selfie

Seal Lion Selfies!

11 of 18 Courtesy

All Hands On Deck

Set sail, best past time while not at anchor..hottubbing!

12 of 18 Courtesy

Yummy

Fuel! Lunch is served on the upper deck sunny side everyday!

13 of 18 Courtesy

Ava's top travel picks

Mix-n-match swim and waterproof camera case, yes please!

14 of 18 Courtesy

Suited Up

Mikoh swimsuit put to good use with amazing views!

15 of 18 Courtesy

Delicious Dessert

While in paradise indulge!

16 of 18 Courtesy

Another Essential

Every vacation deserves a good caftan. This was captured moments after we sailed past an erupting volcano under the stars.

17 of 18 Courtesy

More Wild-life

These rare creatures float by like flying birds of the ocean, graceful and angelic- stingrays.

18 of 18 Courtesy

My Bundle of Joy

So proud of my girl, she snorkeled with penguins, sea lions, sea turtles and saw the complete circle of life, from plankton to sharks...blessed!

