Rachel Roy's Travel Diary: Exploring Galápagos Islands

Rachel Roy enjoyed some fun in the sun as she took a trip to the beautiful Galápagos Islands and, luckily, she shared with InStyle all of the special moments from the unforgettable experience.

The fashion designer didn’t leave a detail out from her travel diary. During the thrilling expedition she captured everything from her go-to beachwear style to the adorable sea lions. And even more exciting: She witnessed a volcanic eruption. Roy’s trip to the Pacific islands was nothing short of an exciting adventure. You’ll be ready to pack your bags and whip out your passport after taking a peek into her enchanting Galápagos visit.

PHOTOS: Rachel Roy Exploring the Galápagos Islands