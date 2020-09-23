Rachel McAdams's Latest Maternity Look Is the Epitome of Fall
Behold: the perfect transitional sandal.
Rachel McAdams has this maternity style thing down.
The 41-year-old actress stepped out in L.A. on Tuesday in the perfect transitional early fall look. McAdams wore a loose mauve jacket over a floral blouse with an empire waist paired with skinny jeans and studded suede Isabel Marant sandals (think: Birkenstocks, but glam). She accessorized with the September 2020 essentials: shades and a face mask.
News of the actress’s pregnancy was revealed about a month ago when McAdams was spotted leaving a children’s clothing store in L.A. She and her screenwriter boyfriend Jamie Linden are expecting their second child together. They welcomed a son, whose name has yet to be revealed, in 2018.
In April, McAdams opened up about how she’d been spending her time in quarantine during an appearance in a virtual fundraiser for COVID-19 relief. "I have a very welcome distraction in my son, who is 2," she said. "That's pretty much what I do all the time.”
“He's so entertaining," she continued. "I thought, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine or with my family?' There are days, sure, but I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”