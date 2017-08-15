Rachel Lindsay Is Selling Her Clothes from The Bachelor to Benefit the ACLU

Rachel Lindsay is continuing to make our hearts swoon, even though her journey through Bachelor nation has come to an end. The Dallas-based attorney, who found love with Bryan Abasolo on this season of The Bachelorette, is auctioning off clothes she wore as a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor for a great cause.

The shop, which is hosted by ThredUP, goes live today at 9 a.m. ET, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the ACLU. The items include the drop earrings that she wore to win the First Impression Rose on her very first night, the bodysuit she donned on her date with Nick in New Orleans, and the “infamous” penguin onesie that she chose as her look for the Fantasy Suites, because she’s awesome like that.

“I’m cleaning out my closet and selling my clothes from Nick’s season on resale site thredUP.com to get a fresh start with my new fiancé,” she said in a release. “I’m excited for me and Bryan to be a normal couple, and I’m so glad I finally get to wear the engagement ring he picked for me! Out with the old memories and in with the new.”

As for her choice to donate to the ACLU, Lindsay said the organization is “close to her heart” and “fights against hate and ignorance.”

VIDEO: Rachel Lindsay Is Engaged!

“I’m an advocate of spreading love not hate! I do think this season of The Bachelorette took a step forward, but it also highlighted tha there are still close-minded people in the world,” she added.

Keep scrolling to see some of the items being sold, plus read Lindsay’s fond memories of wearing them on the show.