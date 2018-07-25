What Her Time on The Bachelorette Taught Rachel Lindsay About Finding Love

A little less than a year ago, we were all sitting on the edge of our couches during the Bachelorette's 13th season finale, to see who Rachel Lindsay would give her final rose. She sifted through 31 guys and ultimately chose Bryan Abasolo, who didn't waste any time popping the big question with a very big ring. If you're standing by to hear about their official wedding date, you'll have to keep waiting—Lindsay tells InStyle the pair are hoping for a televised event.

Now just ahead of the finale of the 14th season of The Bachelorette, we spoke with Lindsay about what she learned about love and relationships from her turn on the show, how wedding planning is going, and how she's adjusting to life on the other side. Perhaps Becca Kufrin can pick up a tip or two, as she's about to hand out one very meaningful rose, herself.

Lindsay also reveals a ton about her personal style, the beauty hacks contestants shared while in Bachelor Mansion, and the one grooming service the show made sure was always available to them (uh, it's waxing). Read all about it, ahead.

What have you discovered about Bryan that you never would have known when you both were on the show?

He's shy. The show shows him as super charming — and he is — but I was surprised at how shy he can be because he is such a confident man. He has this quiet confidence about him that is endearing.

What are the three most important things you learned about ascertaining whether someone is right for you, fast, while on the show?

I am truly a person who believes in energy and vibes. I think if you really pay attention, you can gather who they are pretty quickly. Well, that coupled with my lawyer skills really helps. I think the three most important things I learned are: to listen, trust your gut, and don't judge a book by its cover.

What have you learned about jealousy within a relationship — and how to handle it — from being on a show on which multiple people are dating your partner or vice versa?

I would be lying if I told you that it doesn’t get to you, because we all had our moments on the show. I learned it is important to be confident in what you have and drown out all of the outside noise. You can’t be distracted by what everyone else is doing and how they are doing it. You have to know what you want and focus on that. Also, you have to be honest with your partner in how you feel and keep the line of communication open just in case you need that little bit of extra reassurance.

In the early stages of a relationship, do you think it’s better to date one person exclusively, or multiple people, and why?

Well, clearly I think you should keep your options open initially. You know how I like to do it by dating 30-plus men. But, I think it is important to not fall for the first thing that comes walking through the door or hopping out of a limo. Take your time, be patient, and see where the relationship(s) take you.

What is your favorite Bachelor Nation story that you’ve never told before?

It’s easy to lose your mind and have cabin fever in the mansion. Alexis Waters and I tried to escape or call for help several times. We tried to jump over the walls (they were too high), we spelled SOS with our bodies when planes would fly by, and yelled at neighbors to talk to us. It got to the point where we started seeing pugs and llamas in the distance. This probably was day four in the mansion.

What have your learned about privacy within a relationship from being on a show where courtship is public? Do you think privacy is overrated?

You absolutely have to keep some things private in your relationship. That’s what makes it so special between two people. When you aren’t private you open yourself to everyone’s opinions about you. When Bryan and I were finally alone we stayed up for nights just talking and learning about each other. Those moments were so precious and private to us. They were ours and they built the foundation of our relationship.

You looked amazing in every single episode. How were you able to maintain your beauty routines in the house? Do you have someone come in to do your eyebrows, hair, or give you a wax?

It was exciting to learn so many beauty tips and secrets from the girls in the house. I maintained my routine by watching and learning what others did. It was nice that, even though it’s a competition, everyone was so helpful in the beauty department. We did each other’s makeup and put on masks together. As for waxing, we were able to get waxed to keep up with the maintenance.

Do you have a wedding dress picked out yet? How is wedding planning going?

I am actually in the process of starting to design my dress, which is very exciting. Also, we've narrowed down the location of the wedding depending on if it is televised or not. If televised, then we want Dallas or California. If not televised, we want a destination wedding.

You've been traveling with Revolve. What's the one fashion staple you always pack for summer trips?

My LPA nude bodysuit. You can dress it up or down, and it's simply sexy.

What summer trends are you into right now?

Matching suit sets. You can't go wrong with these, and you can mix and match them with other pieces. My favorite's by Lovers + Friends.

Last, but not least, who do you want to see as Bachelor next season?

Jason, Blake, or Jordan.