Rachel Brosnahan Will "Try Anything" When It Comes to Coloring Her Naturally Blonde Hair

Image zoom Getty Images

You pored over vintage magazines to help prep for your role as 1950s housewife-turned-comedian Midge Maisel. What was the most ridiculous story you read?

There were all these advertisements with doctors promoting cigarettes! I got so freaked out. The other day I was thinking about what the equivalent will be 30 years from now. Probably something really mundane like kale; we’re all going to be like, “I can’t believe all those health and beauty blogs told us to eat kale!”

What was the beauty content like?

There were quite a few images of women sleeping with their husbands next to them, lying in beautiful beds with these beautiful linens — and all the women had makeup on. All of them. Unabashedly. And I was like, “That! That’s where Midge’s routine of waking up in the middle of the night to put on makeup came from.” She was seeing what the ideal woman looked like and trying to emulate that.

You just signed on as a Cetaphil spokesperson. Do you have any skincare rituals of your own?

I have really sensitive skin, so I can’t have a 12-step routine or change up my products every five minutes. And when I’m working, I wear so much makeup that my skin is constantly on the verge of being irritated. So I simplify. In the morning I use Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, Vintner’s Daughter serum, and SPF. I’ve also been seeing aesthetician Joanna Vargas in New York City for facials. She’s so good; even though her treatments feel like a total skin reset, they’re still very gentle and leave my skin glowy and my lymph nodes drained. Lying in her LED bed is kind of like meditating with a lot of red lights on. And I’m sure it’s doing something great for my insides.

You’ve changed your hair color a lot lately.

If it’s for a job, I’ll try anything. But I actually [went back to my natural blond] recently for a film called I’m Your Woman. My hair was dyed so dark, I didn’t know how long it would take to lift it back. Trying never to play the same character twice has given me a good excuse to change up my look a lot.

Midge Maisel’s dark brown hair is such a signature. Does being blond help you stay incognito?

Definitely. But I think it’s more that I’m walking around in jeans, sneakers, and a T-shirt with little to no makeup on. I’m relatively incognito without the signature lipstick-dress-heels combo.

Do you have beauty regrets?

I tend not to believe in regret in any part of my life. I had a moment where I really loved raccoon eyeliner when I was, like, 12. Not a regret, but I have learned never to do that again.

Image zoom Courtesy

Rachel's Must Haves:

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

Image zoom Courtesy $185 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme

Image zoom Courtesy $28 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Cetaphil Pro Dermacontrol Purifying Clay Mask

Image zoom BRIAN HENN $14 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Image zoom Courtesy $10 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Ilia Color Block High Impact Lipstick in Grenadine

Image zoom Courtesy $28 SHOP IT Opens a new window

For more stories like this, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Oct. 18.