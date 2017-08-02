Rachel Bilson Has Serious Pipes—Listen to Her Belt It Out on Nashville

In case you didn't know: Rachel Bilson can sing!

Entertainment Tonight snagged a clip from Nashville’s upcoming episode in which the O.C. alum shows off her pipes during a local karaoke night—and we must say, we’re impressed by what we heard.

In Thursday’s episode, Bilson’s character is encouraged to take the stage, and after reluctantly agreeing, she sings a charming rendition of Ray Charles’s “You Don’t Know Me.”

Girl can carry a tune!

We’ve been seeking spoilers about the actress’s guest arc since she posted a cute reunion pic with her current and former co-star, Chris Carmack—the pair shared a set on The O.C.’s first season as well as Nashville’s fifth.

" welcome to Nashville B****......this is how it's done in Tennessee" @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt A post shared by @rachelbilson on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Bilson, 35, teased the possibility of her character singing on the show to ET in July, telling the source, “My character might get drunk enough to [sing]. That might happen.”

Encore, Rachel! Watch it above.

P.S.: Nashville execs, if you’re listening, next time Bilson’s character gets drunk, how about belting The O.C.’s theme song? "CALIFORNIAAAAA!"