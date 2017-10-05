Take a Tour of Rachel Bilson's $3.25 Million Post-Breakup Pad

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Isabel Jones
Oct 05, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Rachel Bilson’s been through a lot in the past couple of weeks—namely, standing in the eye of a storm of rumors concerning her and longtime partner Hayden Christensen, who reportedly split after nearly ten years together. The former couple share a nearly 3-year-old daughter, Briar Rose. 

But rest assured, Bilson’s not letting the personal drama get in the way of her fresh start. According to TruliaThe O.C. alum recently purchased a new home in Pasadena, and judging by the photos, we think the property might just have the power to mend a broken heart.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom single-level home was built in 1950 and occupies a lot in the sought-after Linda Vista neighborhood.

At 3,678 square feet, the home itself is inarguably roomy, but that’s nothing compared to the 35,844 square feet the residence sits on.

VIDEO: Rachel Bilson Steps Out for First Time Since Split

Scroll down below to take a look inside the $3.25 million home.

1 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Pool and View

Can you think of a better place to clear your head? We're drawing a blank. 

2 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Kitchen

The airy kitchen allows plenty of light to filter in through its walls of large windows. 

3 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Exterior

The modern facade offers guests a lush stroll through greenery leading to the entrance. 

4 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Living Area

Talk about a room with a view! Floor-to-ceiling windows make this open space a legitimate wonderland. 

5 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Bathroom

This coral-colored bathroom lends a levity to the daily routine. 

6 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Fireplace

This cozy living area welcomes guests with a charming fireplace and rows of built-in book shelves. 

