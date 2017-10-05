Take a Tour of Rachel Bilson's $3.25 Million Post-Breakup Pad

Rachel Bilson’s been through a lot in the past couple of weeks—namely, standing in the eye of a storm of rumors concerning her and longtime partner Hayden Christensen, who reportedly split after nearly ten years together. The former couple share a nearly 3-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

But rest assured, Bilson’s not letting the personal drama get in the way of her fresh start. According to Trulia, The O.C. alum recently purchased a new home in Pasadena, and judging by the photos, we think the property might just have the power to mend a broken heart.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom single-level home was built in 1950 and occupies a lot in the sought-after Linda Vista neighborhood.

At 3,678 square feet, the home itself is inarguably roomy, but that’s nothing compared to the 35,844 square feet the residence sits on.

Scroll down below to take a look inside the $3.25 million home.