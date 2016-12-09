Rachel Bilson on Her Post-Baby Style: "I’m a Fan of the Sweatpant"

A lot has changed since Rachel Bilson’s days of O.C. stardom.

In the past couple years, the 35-year-old actress and style icon has retreated from the spotlight to focus on her family: longtime partner Hayden Christensen and their 2-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

In a recent interview with E!, the actress and busy mom discussed how her life has changed since welcoming her daughter in October 2014.

So what tops the busy mother's holiday wish list this year? "Sleep,” she said. When asked whether she and Christensen plan to expand their family, Bilson shared a similar sentiment: “Everything inside me is asleep.” Hmm … we’ll take that as a no.

Aside from sleep deprivation, there’s been another huge shift in Bilson’s day-to-day. A source of early aughts style inspo for many, the actress admits currently to assembling outfits from “whatever’s on the floor.” “Pre-mom you have a little more time to put yourself together,” she explained, “Now, being a mother, it’s literally whatever’s on the floor—and that usually consists of wearing the same thing for a few days in a row … Everything has to be easy, comfortable, accessible these days.”

Speaking of comfort, Bilson’s go-to mom uniform radiates it: “Not afraid to say I’m a fan of the sweatpant,” she admitted. “A cute sweat-pant, but a sweat-pant.” You go, girl.

Though she’d beg to differ, we think Bilson’s off-duty style is still insanely on-point. Check out her standout post-baby street style looks below.