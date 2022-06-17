Rachel Bilson Said Her Split from Bill Hader Was "Harder Than Childbirth"

She finally confirmed they were a couple, two years after the breakup.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 17, 2022

Two years after calling it quits, Rachel Bilson is speaking out about her relationship with actor Bill Hader for the first time. During an episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, Bilson confessed to guest Aubrey Plaza that she had a romantic history with Hader. "We dated. I went to the f–king Golden Globes [with him]," she told Plaza, who had no idea the two were a couple.

Dating rumors between Hader and Bilson initially began in late 2019 after they were spotted on a coffee date at a local Starbucks in comedian's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A few months later, they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes, but by July, they had reportedly broken up. At the time, a source said Rachel was "devastated" by the split, and she seemingly confirmed this sentiment on the podcast.

Rachel Bilson Bill Hader
Getty

The O.C. alum explained that she "could not leave [her] house" and "had nothing else to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel it" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Without explicitly calling out Hader by name, Bilson revealed that the breakup between them "hurt like a motherf—er," adding: "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done. Harder than childbirth. … If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that, and I'm ready for the next thing.'"

Since their breakup, both Hader and Bilson have moved on with new people. Hader has reportedly been dating Anna Kendrick for over a year, while Bilson is now in a relationship with actor and director Zac LaRoc, who she's been seeing since October 2021.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson
TBT: Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Named Their Daughter After a Disney Princess
TBT: Chris Evans & Jenny Slate
TBT: Jenny Slate Called Chris Evans Her "Dream 7th Grade Boyfriend"
Michael Cera Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera's Romance Gave Brief Hope to Weirdos Everywhere
Ben Foster, Robin Wright
TBT: Robin Wright Said Ben Foster Was the First Man to Ever Ask Her Out
Dan Aykroyd, Carrie Fisher
TBT: Dan Aykroyd Asked Carrie Fisher to Marry Him After Giving Her the Heimlich Maneuver
Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman
Jimmy Kimmel Said He and Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Silverman Are "Like Brothers"
FKA Twigs, Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson Described FKA Twigs's Racist Trolls as "Demons Who Live in Basements"
Emma Roberts Garrett Hedlund
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Reportedly Split a Year After Welcoming Their First Child Together
Rachel Bilson Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Have Broken Up
Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Esposito
Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"
Salma Hayek, Josh Lucas
Salma Hayek Texted Ex-Boyfriend Josh Lucas After She Gave Birth to Her Daughter
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bar Refaeli
Leonardo DiCaprio Wore a Backwards Baseball Cap to Meet a Former Prime Minister With Bar Refaeli
Kaia Gerber Jacob Elordi Relationship Timeline
A Complete Timeline of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Relationship
Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney
Lady Gaga Talked About Getting Married in a David's Bridal Gown When She Was With Taylor Kinney
Rachel Weisz, Darren Aronofsky
Darren Aronofsky Got Mad at Rachel Weisz for Not Removing Hugh Jackman's Pants
Jason Sudeikis, January Jones
January Jones Joked That Then-Boyfriend Jason Sudeikis Would Never See Her Naked