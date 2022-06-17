Celebrity Rachel Bilson Said Her Split from Bill Hader Was "Harder Than Childbirth" She finally confirmed they were a couple, two years after the breakup. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 17, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Two years after calling it quits, Rachel Bilson is speaking out about her relationship with actor Bill Hader for the first time. During an episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, Bilson confessed to guest Aubrey Plaza that she had a romantic history with Hader. "We dated. I went to the f–king Golden Globes [with him]," she told Plaza, who had no idea the two were a couple. Dating rumors between Hader and Bilson initially began in late 2019 after they were spotted on a coffee date at a local Starbucks in comedian's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A few months later, they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes, but by July, they had reportedly broken up. At the time, a source said Rachel was "devastated" by the split, and she seemingly confirmed this sentiment on the podcast. Getty The O.C. alum explained that she "could not leave [her] house" and "had nothing else to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel it" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Without explicitly calling out Hader by name, Bilson revealed that the breakup between them "hurt like a motherf—er," adding: "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done. Harder than childbirth. … If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that, and I'm ready for the next thing.'" This Viral $4 Blush Is Rachel Bilson's "Favorite Secret Weapon" for Glowing Skin Since their breakup, both Hader and Bilson have moved on with new people. Hader has reportedly been dating Anna Kendrick for over a year, while Bilson is now in a relationship with actor and director Zac LaRoc, who she's been seeing since October 2021. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit