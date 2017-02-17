Parting Glances: Can You Recognize These Stars from the Back?

Some celebs are more bootylicious than others, but all of our favorite leading ladies look amazing from the back. Test your knowledge of the behinds that fill out red carpet gowns so well—then enter to win your own glam getaway with InStyle's Red-Carpet Makeover Sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will win a round-trip flight to New York City, two nights in a chic hotel suite overlooking Central Park, a makeover at the InStyle offices, and a $1,000 gift card to Saks Fifth Avenue.

&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;