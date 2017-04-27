How Well Do You Remember Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Royal Wedding?

It seems like just yesterday that we were setting our alarm clocks extra early and waiting with bated breath for a first peek at Kate Middleton’s bridal gown, but somehow six years have already passed since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding day.
From the massive crowds gathered around London to the live streams playing across the globe, all eyes were on Prince William and his bride as they made their way down the aisle at Westminster Abbey back in 2011 on April 29. The two said their vows in front of hundreds of friends, family, royals, and TV crews in one of the most talked-about weddings of our time.
Everyone remembers Pippa Middleton’s curve-hugging maid of honor dress and Kate’s crazy long bridal train, but can you recall the designer behind those stunning gowns? How about which British singer put on a show-stopping performance at the reception?
Take the quiz below to test your royal IQ—and relive the wedding of the century in photographs.