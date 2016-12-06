QUIZ: Do You Know Which Celebrities Set Real Estate Records in 2016?

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty; John Sciulli/Getty
Isabel Jones
Dec 06, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

It’s been a wild year of real estate deals for enterprising celebs. Have you been keeping up with their every (literal) move?

Do you know which celebrity bought the most expensive home in 2016? How about the star with the most successful house flip? (Get them an HGTV reality show, stat!) With Brangelina off the scene, which celebrity couple had the most real estate transactions in 2016?

Obviously, Kylie Jenner made the list—she went on a bit of a real estate spree this year. But with so many celebs snagging complimentary Airbnb stays in 2016 (including Kylie herself), it’s hard to keep on top of the actual sales.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Buys Third Home in L.A. Neighborhood

 

Scroll down to your knowledge with this quick—not to mention educational—quiz from celebrity real estate authority, Trulia. And make sure to check out InStyle’s real estate coverage right here.

Good luck!

1 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

Question: Which celebrity couple conducted the most real estate transactions?

Advertisement
2 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Answer: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

In 2016 alone, the parents of two sold three different L.A. properties and invested in a $6 million townhouse in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood.

3 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

Question: Who increased their real estate portfolio the most this year?

Advertisement
4 of 10 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

ANSWER: Kylie Jenner

Miss Jenner bought three Hidden Hills mansions in the past year, spending just under $20 million in total.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

Question: Who had the most real estate gains?

Advertisement
6 of 10 Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU/Getty

Answer: David Arquette

This year, Arquette sold his historic L.A. home for $1.345 million more than he’d paid for it for two years prior.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

Question: Who had the most successful flip?

Advertisement
8 of 10 Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan

Answer: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

The supermodel pair made a profit of $9.5 million when they sold a home they’d purchased for $50.5 in 2015 for $60 in 2016. Not a bad side hustle…

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

Question: Who bought the most expensive home?

Advertisement
10 of 10 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Answer: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP and Broderick have expensive (but incredible) taste. This year, the longtime couple upgraded to a $34 million West Village pad.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!