Queen Rania of Jordan Delivers High Style Down Under on Sydney Tour

Should we have done our best to wear something other than decades-old hoodies and far-too-large sweatpants over Thanksgiving weekend? If so, we completely missed the memo.

To return to our regular stylish selves, we’re turning to none other than Queen Rania of Jordan, who royally schooled us with one fashion lesson after the next while we were busy carving the turkey and searching for what we hadn’t already watched on Netflix. For a diplomatic visit to Australia, the Kuwait-born star first headed to the Australian War Memorial Museum in Canberra for the Wreath Laying Ceremony, where she turned to an at-first-glance conservative blue design that featured voluminous sleeves, only accentuated by her cutout belt.

Across her visit, the follower of fashion turned to designers like Givenchy for monumental outings with Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop. She also beat the fall-like Sydney temps with cozy pastel turtlenecks and a display of colorful dresses fit for royalty.

Scroll down to see more of her standout looks.