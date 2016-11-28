Queen Rania of Jordan Delivers High Style Down Under on Sydney Tour

queenrania/Instagram
Jonathan Borge
Nov 28, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Should we have done our best to wear something other than decades-old hoodies and far-too-large sweatpants over Thanksgiving weekend? If so, we completely missed the memo.

To return to our regular stylish selves, we’re turning to none other than Queen Rania of Jordan, who royally schooled us with one fashion lesson after the next while we were busy carving the turkey and searching for what we hadn’t already watched on Netflix. For a diplomatic visit to Australia, the Kuwait-born star first headed to the Australian War Memorial Museum in Canberra for the Wreath Laying Ceremony, where she turned to an at-first-glance conservative blue design that featured voluminous sleeves, only accentuated by her cutout belt.

Across her visit, the follower of fashion turned to designers like Givenchy for monumental outings with Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop. She also beat the fall-like Sydney temps with cozy pastel turtlenecks and a display of colorful dresses fit for royalty.

Scroll down to see more of her standout looks.

Australian War Memorial Museum

For a visit to the museum, the royal surprised us with this long-sleeve blue dress with voluminous sleeves. She gave the super fashion-y piece a twist thanks to her blush-toned belt.

Touring Sydney Harbor

Can a queen pull off cozy separates? You bet. That’s what Queen Rania did while touring Sydney Harbor in a pastel pink turtleneck sweater with jeans and black boots.

National Arboretum of Autralia

For a day outdoors, Queen Rania turned to a burgundy dress with pumps (why wear boots?) and a pink, military-like jacket that delivered a feminine twist thanks to bow accent at the neck.

For a State Visit with Minster Julie Bishop and David Panton

What does one wear when it’s time to greet foreign leaders? Givenchy, of course.

National Portrait Gallery

Most of us wear cute jeans and a sweater when it’s time go to museum-hopping, but not this royal. She wowed in a silky green long-sleeve blouse and a white skirt with a fringe-like design. 

Fort Street School

For a philanthropic visit to a local school in Sydney, Queen Rania fused her conservative take on daytime dressing with black tailored trousers and a white turtleneck sweater. Yes, her black pointed pumps were classic, too, but that brown leather cardigan surely stands out.

Sydney’s Government House

Queen Rania ended the trip fabulously in pastel blue separates—a laser-cut blouse, oversize belt, and printed pencil skirt—as she posed with Australia’s top leaders.

