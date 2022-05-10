Ab Cutouts Have Finally Gotten to the Royals
From the Met Gala's hotter-than-hot fuchsia Valentino looks to red carpets big and small, there's not a single event that doesn't include a touch of neon. And while celebrities have seemed to monopolize the trend for their outings, it looks like Queen Letizia of Spain managed to take two Hollywood favorites and combine them into one look. For an appearance to commemorate World Day of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Valencia, Spain, today, Letizia wore a hot pink cutout dress and matched her accessories perfectly to the eye-searing hue.
For the occasion, Letizia wore a dress with long sleeves and a scoop neck by Cayro Woman, a Spanish brand. She matched the pink color to her Carolina Herrera handbag (another Spanish label) and pointy-toe croc-embossed pumps. Though the color was enough to turn heads, the fact that a royal decided to forgo the usual buttoned-up protocol of prim-and-proper dressing with ab cutouts proved that Letizia's not a normal queen, she's definitely a cool queen.
World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is a globally recognized day that celebrates the unique ways that the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement work around the globe. Letizia has been a longtime patron of the cause and recently paid a visit to the Red Cross crisis unit for Ukraine in Madrid.
Last week, Letizia made fashion headlines when she twinned with an honoree at the Reina Letizia 2021 Awards. Both the queen and law professor Inmaculada Vivas Tesón wore a black-and-white dress by Mango to the event.