Ab Cutouts Have Finally Gotten to the Royals

From the Met Gala's hotter-than-hot fuchsia Valentino looks to red carpets big and small, there's not a single event that doesn't include a touch of neon. And while celebrities have seemed to monopolize the trend for their outings, it looks like Queen Letizia of Spain managed to take two Hollywood favorites and combine them into one look. For an appearance to commemorate World Day of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Valencia, Spain, today, Letizia wore a hot pink cutout dress and matched her accessories perfectly to the eye-searing hue.