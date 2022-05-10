Queen Latifah Is Once Again the Face of CoverGirl

The newest CoverGirl has been revealed, and it turns out, she's really not too new at all. Queen Latifah, veteran CoverGirl and multi-hyphenate, is once again entering a multi-year partnership with the brand to serve as the face of a "yet-to-be-announced" collection — and CoverGirl called the collaboration a total "no-brainer."

Queen Latifah (real name Dana Elaine Owens) first served as the influential face of CoverGirl during a decade-long stint that started in the early 2000s. Not only did Latifah help launch many of the brand's most beloved products during her first partnership, but she paved the way for innovation. In 2006, the Grammy award-winning singer collaborated with CoverGirl to create the Queen Collection, a groundbreaking line that encouraged beauty brands everywhere to make shade ranges more accessible to women of color. Now, she's back to work with the brand yet again in a continued effort to promote inclusivity in the beauty industry.

"It feels like a full-circle moment to be back with my CoverGirl family," Latifah shared in a statement. "I'm excited to reconnect and collaborate with them once again to bring inclusivity to the forefront every step of the way, from product creation to ad development to product dissemination. I'm excited to be back and look forward to what we can create together!"