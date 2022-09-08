The Royal Family Reacts to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

The longest-reigning monarch in British history was 96 years old.

Averi Baudler
Published on September 8, 2022 @ 03:43PM
Queen Elizabeth green hat
Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. The Royal Family announced Her Royal Majesty's passing on Thursday afternoon (September 8) with a statement written by Elizabeth's son and now-reigning King, Charles III, shared on social media.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement read. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The statement continued, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Royal Family also put together a holding page on their website in honor of the late Queen, which reads, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," alongside a photo of Queen Elizabeth seated on her throne.

Members of the Royal Family have honored Queen Elizabeth by sharing the same black-and-white image of the Monarch alongside the short message of her passing. Additionally, The Royal Family Instagram account, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton) and Clarence House (King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles) have also all changed their account's social media avatars to black-and-white crests in wake of the Queen's passing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the Monarch on their Archewell website, writing, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

The beloved ruler served as England's queen since 1952, overseeing the many shifts in the political and social landscape of the country alongside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021. In 2015, the queen earned the honor of being the longest-reigning British monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria's 63-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth was preceded in death by Prince Philip, who are both survived by their children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. Additionally, the Royals are survived by their eight grandchildren: Charles's sons, Princes William and Harry; Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Andrew's daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice; and Edward's children, Louise and James.

