These Are the Royal Family Members Who Have Taken New Titles in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Passing

Shortly after news first broke of Queen Elizabeth's passing on September 8, several members of the royal family have already taken on new titles.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the Monarch's death, who passed at 96 years old after a 70-year reign. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the Royal Family Instagram account's initial statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

While many speculated about what title Elizabeth's oldest son, formerly known as Prince Charles, would take in wake of her passing, it was confirmed just hours after Her Royal Majesty's death that he will now be referred to as King Charles III. With this change, the King's wife, formerly Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will take on the title of Queen Consort.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also shifted into new titles, updating their social media handles from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to include King Charles and Camilla's former title of Cornwall. Per the couple's Twitter account bio, they are now known as "The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge."

It's believed Prince William may soon be appointed William, the Prince of Wales, by his father, as the title has traditionally been handed down to the heir to the throne. It's currently unknown whether these title changes will impact the Cambridges' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.