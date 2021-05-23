Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly "Deeply Upset" with Harry's Latest Comments About the Royal Family
She's said to be taking his criticisms "very personally."
Two months after opening up about his private family drama during a tell-all interview with Oprah, Prince Harry shared even more intimate details about his former life as a royal in his AppleTV+ show The Me You Can't See. Throughout the series, Harry did not hold back when it came to discussing his unconventional upbringing, and how he plans to raise his children much differently.
Soon after the film's debut on Friday, Harry's comments reportedly got back to the Queen, and she's said to be "deeply upset" by his criticism of the family. "Harry's grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular his comments about Charles's parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up," a source told the Mail on Sunday, adding, "It has been a very upsetting time."
During the third episode of the mental health docuseries, Harry criticized his father Prince Charles's parenting style. "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's gonna be like that for you,'" he said, before concluding: "That doesn't make sense."
"Just because you suffered, it doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite," Harry continued. "If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."
According to sources, Charles won't hold what Harry said against him. "I don't think the Prince will cut his son off despite what Harry has said," one insider claimed. They added, "Charles is such a gentle man and a dedicated father first and foremost. He'll be feeling wretched. He wants to seek a reconciliation. He is not vindictive at all." Here's to hoping Harry and Charles can move forward their relationship in a positive direction.