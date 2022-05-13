Queen Elizabeth Had Her First Public Appearance Since Prince Philip's Thanksgiving Service
With her Platinum Jubilee on the horizon, Queen Elizabeth made her first, public appearance since late March at the Windsor Horse Show on Friday, May 13. The event is the first time that Elizabeth has been seen out in public (save a car ride or two) since Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving on March 29. Just this week, the queen missed this year's opening of Parliament. Her son, Prince Charles, presided over the proceedings instead, as the queen and her team cited "mobility issues" as the reason for her not attending.
Those issues aside, Elizabeth had a cane to assist her at the horse show, which featured one of her own, Balmoral Leia. The horse took home first prize at the show. For the occasion, Elizabeth wore a patterned silk scarf tied around her head, a pleated grey skirt, and very on-theme horse-bit loafers. She carried a shiny black patent-leather top-handle bag and had pink lipstick on, which People reports may have come from Elizabeth Arden or Clarins, which both have royal warrants and are favorites of the queen — though the exact shade is a well-guarded secret.
"She was in great spirits," a guest at the horse show said. "People she knows in the horse world were being brought to her to talk to her at the window. You can see she is in really good form." Elizabeth watched part of the event from her Range Rover before heading inside to join her son, Prince Edward, in the stands.
The whole event seemed to be a royal affair, with Lady Louise Windsor, the queen's great-granddaughter, taking part in a parade that saw her riding in the saddle of Prince Philip's carriage.