Queen Elizabeth Had Her First Public Appearance Since Prince Philip's Thanksgiving Service

With her Platinum Jubilee on the horizon, Queen Elizabeth made her first, public appearance since late March at the Windsor Horse Show on Friday, May 13. The event is the first time that Elizabeth has been seen out in public (save a car ride or two) since Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving on March 29. Just this week, the queen missed this year's opening of Parliament. Her son, Prince Charles, presided over the proceedings instead, as the queen and her team cited "mobility issues" as the reason for her not attending.