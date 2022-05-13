Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

This year marks a major moment for Queen Elizabeth, who is set to be the guest of honor at her Platinum Jubilee. The multi-day affair will give royal fans everywhere plenty of chances to see their favorites celebrating in high style. And while there have been big to-dos in the past (Elizabeth has been around for a while, after all), this year's is set to be one of the most over-the-top parties, ever. Here's everything going down this time, from the annual Trouping of the Colour to who could make a special guest appearance when the whole thing plays out on TV.

What Is a Jubilee, Exactly?

This year's party commemorates Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, but she's had big celebrations in the past for other major milestones. The queen's Silver Jubilee was back in 1977 and then, the royals celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2002. The next big event was her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Even though the actual 70th anniversary was on February 6, 2022, the Brits like to show up and show out when the weather is less misearable, so festivities get moved to the summertime. All the better for posing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

What Are This Year's Jubilee Events?

Every time there's a jubilee, the government issues a bank holiday, so everyone can join in on the fun. This year, that means that most people across the pond will get June 2 to June 4 off of work. This time around, the jubilee will coincide with the annual Trooping the Colour, which gives the U.K. armed forces a chance to show off and gives the rest of the world a chance to see the royals posing for photos at the palace. This year's balcony photo op will include only "working members of the royal family," Cosmo reports, so Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, won't get to make an appearance, though they have confirmed that they will be in attendance that weekend.

That Thursday, various events like a beacon lighting and the The Tree of Trees lighting will take place, too. Following the beacons-and-balconies portion of the jubilee, Friday marks the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving. That involves a church service at St. Paul's Cathedral and the ringing of the largest bell in England. Meghan and Harry would come to the ceremonial bell ringing and church service if they so choose, no hard feelings there.

The whole royal family is invited to the service, but eagle-eyed royal fans say that special guests from all over the world could also come, including royals from other countries and famous friends of the crown, like the Beckhams (royals in their own right), Daniel Craig, Emma Thompson, and other luminaries.