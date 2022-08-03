Queen Elizabeth Had Strong Opinions About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Newly Renovated Kitchen Queen behavior ... literally. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images From disagreeing with Kate Middleton and Prince William's transportation habits (and scolding them accordingly) to making it clear she has no plans to give up the throne, Queen Elizabeth isn't afraid to tell it like it is. The Monarch's latest opinion to make headlines? Her thoughts on the Cambridges' country home — and more specifically, their extravagant kitchen. Kate and William first moved into Anmer Hall back in 2015 following a major renovation, which included entirely updating the country home's kitchen. But while it may be located on the Queen's estate in Norfolk, it's unlikely you'll find Her Royal Highness joining the Duke and Duchess for a meal in the heart of the home according to Sally Bedell Smith, the author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch. Kate Middleton and Prince William May Start Spending a Lot More Time in the United States "I remember when they had just finished renovating Anmer Hall, and they invited the Queen over for lunch," Bedell Smith told People earlier this week. "They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, 'I can't understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.'" Even though the Queen doesn't agree with Kate and Prince William's home layout, Bedell Smith insists that the Monarch is confident in her grandchildren's ability to take over her royal duties in the coming months and years. They "are representing the Queen impeccably," Bedell Smith added. "They're showing a kind of dedication she would be proud of. And that probably gives her hope." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit