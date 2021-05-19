Queen Elizabeth's New Puppy Has Reportedly Died
The dog was reportedly given to her in an effort to lift her spirits while Prince Philip was in the hospital.
Queen Elizabeth has reportedly suffered another devastating loss in the wake of Prince Philip's death.
The Independent reports that one of her two new Dorgi puppies has died over the weekend after falling ill in February. The five-month-old Dachshund and Corgi mix, named Fergus after the Queen's maternal uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, was given to her by Prince Andrew in an effort to boost her spirits while Prince Philip was in the hospital.
Prince Andrew also gifted the Queen a dog named Muick after Loch Muick, a lake in Scotland.
The Queen is said to be "absolutely devastated," with a palace source adding, "The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period."
"Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband," the source said.
Daily Mail writer Rebecca English reported that the puppy had a heart defect from birth, and "did well to last as long as he did."
Last December, the monarch lost her dog Vulcan, who died of old age.