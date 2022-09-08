Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away at 96

After a long and fruitful reign, Queen Elizabeth II is dead at age 96, according to Buckingham Palace. The monarch passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the company of Prince Charles, Prince William, and other close family members following doctors' concerns about her health on Thursday.

The beloved ruler served as England's queen since 1952, overseeing the many shifts in the political and social landscape of the country alongside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Back in April 2018, Queen Elizabeth made a formal request to appoint Prince Charles to the throne after her passing. Because Charles is the queen's first-born, he will automatically inherit the title of king. His mother publicly backed him during the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," she said, adding, "By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us: a world where the Commonwealth's generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all."

In 2015, the queen earned the honor of being the longest-reigning British monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria's 63-year reign. Today, England's great loss is felt all across the world as we mourn the passing of a true leader. However, there's no doubt that the queen's legacy will live on for centuries to come.

We're sending our best wishes to the members of the royal family and every person affected by this loss. May the queen rest in peace.