Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away at 96

She stands as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 @ 01:41PM
Queen Elizabeth II
Photo: Getty Images

After a long and fruitful reign, Queen Elizabeth II is dead at age 96, according to Buckingham Palace. The monarch passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the company of Prince Charles, Prince William, and other close family members following doctors' concerns about her health on Thursday.

The beloved ruler served as England's queen since 1952, overseeing the many shifts in the political and social landscape of the country alongside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Back in April 2018, Queen Elizabeth made a formal request to appoint Prince Charles to the throne after her passing. Because Charles is the queen's first-born, he will automatically inherit the title of king. His mother publicly backed him during the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," she said, adding, "By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us: a world where the Commonwealth's generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all."

In 2015, the queen earned the honor of being the longest-reigning British monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria's 63-year reign. Today, England's great loss is felt all across the world as we mourn the passing of a true leader. However, there's no doubt that the queen's legacy will live on for centuries to come.

We're sending our best wishes to the members of the royal family and every person affected by this loss. May the queen rest in peace.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Delivery Office
The Royal Family Celebrated Queen Elizabeth's 96th Birthday With a Rare Childhood Photo
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Suits 2021 New York City Trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Queen Elizabeth Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Moving Out of Buckingham Palace
Prince Charles Royal Maundy
Prince Charles Could Go By King George When He Ascends the Throne
Princess Diana Red-and-White Hat 1983
The BBC Is 27 Years Late With Its Apology for That Princess Diana Interview
Royal Family
Everything to Know About the Royal Family Tree
Prince Philip
The Royal Family Reacts to Prince Philip's Death
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Prince Harry Shared What He and the Queen Talked About During That Surprise Visit
Princess Diana
The Palace Is Displaying a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Diana
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Are "Concerned" for Her Health
Princess Diana wearing a tiara
11 Surprising Facts About the Most Iconic Royal Tiaras
Kensington Royal IG
Buckingham Palace Released Never-Before-Seen Photos of George, Charlotte, and Louis
Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip
The Royal Photographer Shared His Favorite Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Britain Commemorates The 70th Anniversary Of VJ Day
Queen Elizabeth II Just Became the United Kingdom's Longest Reigning Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II visits Marlborough House as she launches Commonwealth Hub which brings Commonwealth organisations together in the same location on June 9, 2016 in London, England.
Buckingham Palace Releases a Sweet New Portrait of Queen Elizabeth with Prince Philip
Everything the Crown Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Everything 'The Crown' Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana