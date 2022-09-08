Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Are "Concerned" for Her Health

She has been placed under medical supervision.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 @ 08:57AM
Queen Elizabeth
Photo: Getty

Concerns over Queen Elizabeth's health have quickly grown after she's reportedly been placed under medical watch — according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision," the Palace said, adding: "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The announcement comes after the 96-year-old monarch's public appearance on Tuesday when she met with the incoming British prime minister, Liz Truss, at her Scottish estate. She appeared frail and used a cane during the meeting, but nonetheless, in good spirits. The next day, however, she canceled a virtual meeting with members of her Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest.

Queen Elizabeth
Getty

Prince Charles and his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, have traveled to Balmoral to be by his mother's side, and Prince William is also heading to the estate to be with his grandmother. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a scheduled appearance at the WellChild Awards in London today. It's unknown if they will cancel and make the trip to Balmoral.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth
Whatever You Do, Don't Touch Queen Elizabeth's Purse
Prince Charles Camilla Parker-Bowles
There's a Very Special Reason the Queen Wants Camilla to Be Queen Consort
Camilla and Charles
Camilla Will Be a Queen When Prince Charles Becomes King
Queen Elizabeth
Royal Doctors Want Queen Elizabeth to Stop Drinking
Prince William and Kate Middleton in New Zealand
Royals Love This New Zealand Vacation Destination — And We Can See Why
Queen Elizabeth Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Gave Prince Harry Permission to Name His Daughter After Her
Prince Philip
The Royal Family Reacts to Prince Philip's Death
Everything the Crown Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Everything 'The Crown' Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Britain Commemorates The 70th Anniversary Of VJ Day
Queen Elizabeth II Just Became the United Kingdom's Longest Reigning Monarch
Beheaded Royal Anne Boleyn Has Had an Amazing Year, Actually
Hollywood's New It Girl Is Anne Boleyn
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Everything We Learned During Oprah's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview
Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan Is Finally Taking the Lead
Michael Strahan
These Celebrities and Public Figures Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth BBC
Buckingham Palace Shared Rare Photos of Queen Elizabeth Before Her Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth Jubilee 2002
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth green hat
Queen Elizabeth Will Miss This Year's Opening of Parliament for the Third Time Ever in Her 70-Year Reign