Celebrity Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Are "Concerned" for Her Health She has been placed under medical supervision. By Alicia Brunker Published on September 8, 2022 @ 08:57AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Concerns over Queen Elizabeth's health have quickly grown after she's reportedly been placed under medical watch — according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. "Following further evaluation this morning, the queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision," the Palace said, adding: "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." The announcement comes after the 96-year-old monarch's public appearance on Tuesday when she met with the incoming British prime minister, Liz Truss, at her Scottish estate. She appeared frail and used a cane during the meeting, but nonetheless, in good spirits. The next day, however, she canceled a virtual meeting with members of her Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest. Getty The Queen Has No Plans to Relinquish the Throne Prince Charles and his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, have traveled to Balmoral to be by his mother's side, and Prince William is also heading to the estate to be with his grandmother. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a scheduled appearance at the WellChild Awards in London today. It's unknown if they will cancel and make the trip to Balmoral.