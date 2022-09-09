Celebrities and World Leaders Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British History, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by close family members, according to Buckingham Palace. The royal family shared the news of her passing on Thursday afternoon writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Shortly after news broke, King Charles shared his own statement via the royal family account that read, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

After the announcement, tributes to the Her Royal Highness started pouring in, flooding social medial channels. World leaders and celebrities alike paid homage to the monarch with statements and photographs. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wrote, "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff shared a statement to social media that read, "Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events."

Former President Barack Obama also tweeted a statement about Queen Elizabeth, remembering her influential work during her reign. "Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty's dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service," he wrote. "Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also tweeted a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham also shared her tribute on social. "Today is a very sad day for the entire world," she wrote. "I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time."

Other famous Brits chimed in with Helen Mirren sharing a picture of Queen Elizabeth writing, "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility." And Paul McCartney also shared an image of the monarch writing, "God bless Queen Elizabeth II May she rest in peace Long live The King."

Other fixtures in Hollywood, like Elton John and Mick Jagger, also remembered the Queen's legacy on their platforms.

"For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there," Jagger wrote in a tweet. "In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

Whoopi Goldberg recalled a time she met the royal on Twitter, writing, "Several years ago, I met Queen Elizebeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all I could think of was WTH?? I'm an American kid from the projects and I'm in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King"

Iconic singer and actress Barbra Streisand shared an image from a time she met the monarch. "Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," she wrote. "She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra."

Paris Hilton paid her respects by sharing the royal family's announcement and writing, "The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. RIP." Later, Hilton tweeted a photo of the double rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace mere hours before her passing was announced. "One of the most inspiring women," she wrote. "The end of an era."

Actress Jennifer Garner wrote "What an elegant, incredible woman," alongside a throwback portrait of the queen. Reality star and businesswoman Kris Jenner tweeted a collage of portraits of the queen writing, "Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family."

Her daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian joined her in sharing separate tributes on their Instagram Stories. Kim shared an image of the royal writing "Rest In Peace," while Khloé penned a statement that read, "Today the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A sad day for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the world."