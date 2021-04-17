Queen Elizabeth Wore a Brooch with Romantic Significance to Prince Philip's Funeral
It once belonged to her grandmother Queen Mary.
Today marks an especially emotional day for Queen Elizabeth, as she lays her late husband, Prince Philip, to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. This morning, the Queen arrived at the funeral service alongside Lady Susan Hussey, her lady-in-waiting, dressed in black, and she accessorized with an oversized diamond brooch that holds a special significance for the monarch.
The Richmond Brooch — which the Queen has worn to many formal engagements over the years with Prince Philip in the past, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding — originally belonged to her grandmother Queen Mary. According to Express UK, the symbolic piece was gifted to Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the town of Richmond, where her family had lived for two decades.
Mary reportedly wore the brooch during her honeymoon at Osborne House on Isle of Wight. So, it's fitting that out of all the brooches in her collection, the Queen chose to wear this one given its romantic connections.
During the ceremony, the Queen sat alone due to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines, and wore a black face mask with white piping. Inside the chapel, she kept her head down for the majority of the service, with only the top of her hat visible from the pews.
As for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's own love story, they met when Her Majesty was just 13 years old in 1939 when she joined her parents and sister Princess Margaret to visit Dartmouth naval college. "She fell in love, and she never looked at anyone else," biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People. The two married eight years later on Nov. 20, 1947.