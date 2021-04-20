How the Queen Will Celebrate Her Birthday Following Prince Philip's Death
The monarch turns 95 on Wednesday.
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly set for a more subdued birthday celebration this year.
The Queen, who turns 95 on Wednesday days after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip, won't be celebrating her birthday as usual. People reports that the royals will forgo the annual traditional portrait shared each year for the Queen's birthday, and it's unclear whether or not she will have her usual public birthday celebration with Trooping the Colour in June.
People notes that the Queen will likely have family members visit her at Windsor Castle in the coming days, where she is living with her staff and three dogs. There's also been speculation that Prince Harry may extend his stay in the U.K. for a few days to stay for her birthday.
Wednesday will mark the Queen's first birthday since Prince Philip's death.
During his funeral on Sunday, she left a farewell letter at his coffin, signed with her childhood nickname "Lilibet."
Ahead of his funeral, the royal family's official Instagram account shared a never-before-seen photograph of the couple, writing, "Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life."