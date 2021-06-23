Queen Elizabeth Keeps the Sweetest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Photo With Her Family Snapshots
It was never officially released to the public.
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic locked down nearly the entire world, Queen Elizabeth held an audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace in London. Showing that things are going back to business as usual (as much as they can as the public continues to get vaccinated), the two met to discuss the current state of affairs, something that normally happens every week.
According to People, photographers captured a framed photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that was never actually released to the public. The image was taken to celebrate their engagement and stood alongside a bouquet of pink flowers and photographs of the other royals, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton (also an engagement photo) and Prince Philip, who recently passed away.
While there has been news about a rift in the royal family, especially after Meghan and Harry's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth and Harry continue to be close. People notes that he and Meghan asked for the queen's permission before naming their daughter after her.
"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor," a representative for the queen said. "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."
And those close to the royal family even go as far as saying that the queen was a "sort of stepmother" to both Harry and William after Princess Diana's death. Royal historian Robert Lacey says that the three have always had a special connection.
"She was a sort of stepmother for both Harry and William," he told People. "We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future king, but we are realizing now the importance of the emotional bonds that she's been able to establish with Harry, and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains."