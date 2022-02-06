Camilla Will Be a Queen When Prince Charles Becomes King

It's official: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be queen when Prince Charles becomes king of Britain.

After it had long been speculated that Camilla would hold the title of Princess of Consort, and not Queen, once Charles ascended the throne, Queen Elizabeth said in a statement that it was her "sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort." The monarch revealed her decision on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, known as her Platinum Jubilee, in a lengthy message to the public.

"As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service," her statement began, before later adding: "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

On Sunday, Charles responded to the news, and said that he and Camilla were "deeply conscious of the honor" of the queen's wish. "We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by mother's wish," he wrote. "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."