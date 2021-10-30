Buckingham Palace Gave an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health Following Her Hospitalization

She's been advised to rest for at least two more weeks.

Following a brief stint at the hospital for "preliminary investigations" earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth has been advised by doctors to continue to take it easy.

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that the 95-year-old monarch will cut back on in-person engagements and undertake a lighter workload from home. "Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," the Palace said in a statement per The Telegraph. "The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits."

Queen Elizabeth Made the Sweetest Show of Support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The announcement added that this means the Queen will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 13, but that it remains her "firm intention" to be present for the National Service of Remembrance the next day.

The news comes a week after the Queen canceled a planned trip to Northern Ireland with little notice. It was later revealed that she was in the hospital, but the reason for her stay at the medical facility remains unknown. In addition to plenty of rest, she's been given doctor's orders to stop horseback riding and to give up her daily gin martinis.