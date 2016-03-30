Queen Elizabeth Poses for a Birthday Portrait with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prepare for impending cuteness. In honor of the Queen's 90th birthday, Her Majesty posed for a portrait with the two youngest (and arguably cutest) royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, People confirms.

While we have yet to see the sure-to-be adorable snaps, we do know that the photos were taken on Monday at Windsor Castle, as their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, looked on. Will an impromptu family portrait also be in our future? One can only hope. The release of the photos with Queen Elizabeth will be timed to her birthday on April 21. T-minus three weeks.

RELATED: You’ll Never Guess What Kate Middleton Once Got Queen Elizabeth for Christmas

Earlier this month, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared photos of the young royals from their recent trip to the Alps. As you might expect, between the snow and their adorable outfits, it was one cute family photo shoot.