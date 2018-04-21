Queen Elizabeth Turns 92! See 15 Vintage Photographs of Her as a Young Royal

Queen Elizabeth II turns 92 years old today, and Britain’s longest reigning monarch has created an incredible legacy. After ascending the throne at the young age of 25, the queen has seen Britain change dramatically during her long reign, but she has remained a constant and powerful presence in the nation.

In honor of her 91st birthday last year, the Royal Family shared a vintage image from her christening, where she was just one month old. In the photo, her mother, Elizabeth, cradles the future monarch, while her father, George VI, holds the hand of his baby girl.

On top of leading a country, Elizabeth has been the matriarch to her own growing family. For some adorable photographic evidence, check out this adorable photograph that shows four generations of the monarchy (including Prince George in his too-cute knee socks) and a birthday portrait featuring the queen with her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren—including Princess Charlotte.

George and Charlotte’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, make headlines for their gorgeous fashion, but let’s not forget that Queen Elizabeth II was the family’s original style star. From gorgeous floral frocks to her stylish monochromatic looks, this monarch knows how to dress.

To celebrate Her Majesty’s 92nd birthday, we rounded up gorgeous vintage photographs of the queen. Keep scrolling to celebrate her milestone birthday with rare images from her life as a young royal.

1927

The queen is a bouncing baby girl in this adorable photograph taken just a year after her birth.

1929

Queen Elizabeth II has a full head of curls in this sweet portrait as a three-year-old.

1932

The royal is seriously stylish on a visit to the Royal Tournament at Olympia.

1936

The monarch has always loved corgis! Elizabeth poses with two of her dogs at home in London.

1939

An avid animal lover, the royal poses with a horse at Windsor on her 13th birthday.

1940

The teenage royal looks polished in this portrait at home at Windsor Castle in a belted dress and pearls.

1943

Elizabeth is pictured in her pantomime costume during a production of Aladdin at Windsor Castle.

1946

The 20-year-old royal poses with her sister, Princess Margaret, in the gardens at the Royal Lodge.

1947

The queen looks so in love in this engagement portrait from 1947 with her future husband, Philip Mountbatten, the Duke of Edinburgh.

1947

This gorgeous photograph was taken just moments after the couple was wed in Westminster Abbey.

1948

The monarch poses with her son, Prince Charles, after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

1952

In this adorable photo of the royal family, the queen poses with her oldest children, Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

1952

The queen poses with her husband Philip and adorable children in a 1952 family portrait.

1953

Queen Elizabeth II poses for a royal portrait in Buckingham Palace's drawing room in a pale pink tulle gown.

1955

The 29-year-old monarch looks poised and powerful in this stunning photograph taken two years after her coronation.

