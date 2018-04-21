Queen Elizabeth Turns 92! See 15 Vintage Photographs of Her as a Young Royal

Queen Elizabeth II turns 92 years old today, and Britain’s longest reigning monarch has created an incredible legacy. After ascending the throne at the young age of 25, the queen has seen Britain change dramatically during her long reign, but she has remained a constant and powerful presence in the nation.

In honor of her 91st birthday last year, the Royal Family shared a vintage image from her christening, where she was just one month old. In the photo, her mother, Elizabeth, cradles the future monarch, while her father, George VI, holds the hand of his baby girl.

PA Wire/AP

On top of leading a country, Elizabeth has been the matriarch to her own growing family. For some adorable photographic evidence, check out this adorable photograph that shows four generations of the monarchy (including Prince George in his too-cute knee socks) and a birthday portrait featuring the queen with her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren—including Princess Charlotte.

George and Charlotte’s parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, make headlines for their gorgeous fashion, but let’s not forget that Queen Elizabeth II was the family’s original style star. From gorgeous floral frocks to her stylish monochromatic looks, this monarch knows how to dress.

To celebrate Her Majesty’s 92nd birthday, we rounded up gorgeous vintage photographs of the queen. Keep scrolling to celebrate her milestone birthday with rare images from her life as a young royal.