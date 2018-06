4 of 6 Tom Betterton

What is your favorite color?

I went through my purple phase-maybe a bit too much! I also like reds and blues. Right now, I think it's midnight blue.



MORE COLORS

Most colorful thing I own: "My rose garden. It's very big so there's every color."

Preferred shoe color: "Black is what I wear the most, but I like boots in a dark brown or a wine color."

Best car color: "Silver. It's clean and neutral but it still has light to it."

Sheets: "White."

Favorite lipstick shade: "I go for plums."

Favorite eye shadow shades: "Browns and aubergine are my pick."