Puppy Love! See the 10 Cutest Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Babies, puppies, oh my! Celebrities were sharing an overload of cuteness this weekend on Instagram. For Jessica Chastain and Lauren Conrad it was all about their precious pooches. Conrad shared a photo of her recently adopted rescue dog (pictured above, left) while Chastain gave her pup Chaplin a bath to his chagrin (pictured above, right). However, they weren't the only ones who posted double-tap worthy 'grams. Click through the gallery to see 10 of our favorite shots from the weekend.