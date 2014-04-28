Puppy Love! See the 10 Cutest Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Instagram/laurenconrad, Instagram/chastainiac
Jennifer Davis
Apr 28, 2014 @ 2:02 pm

Babies, puppies, oh my! Celebrities were sharing an overload of cuteness this weekend on Instagram. For Jessica Chastain and Lauren Conrad it was all about their precious pooches. Conrad shared a photo of her recently adopted rescue dog (pictured above, left) while Chastain gave her pup Chaplin a bath to his chagrin (pictured above, right). However, they weren't the only ones who posted double-tap worthy 'grams. Click through the gallery to see 10 of our favorite shots from the weekend.

1 of 10 Instagram/laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Too cute! Conrad introduced her new rescue pup on Instagram, and he's pretty adorable.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Instagram/chastainiac

Jessica Chastain

It was bath time for Chastain's pooch, Chaplin. "His irritation with me knows no bounds," she captioned.
3 of 10 Instagram/shaym

Shay Mitchell

The best way to be woken up on a Sunday? For Mitchell, it's this little furball.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen waited patiently with her pal as they got ready to hop on a riverboat to check out a floating market in Thailand.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Instagram/januaryjones

January Jones

On Sundays, January Jones takes selfies with cows. #cowselfie
Advertisement
6 of 10 Instagram/jamiechung

Jamie Chung

It's finally spring in NYC! Jamie Chung enjoyed the pretty weather by park hopping throughout Manhattan.
Advertisement
7 of 10 Instagram/lilyjcollins

Lily Collins

Is that Lily Collins or a fairy nymph? The actress spent the day dressed up at a Renaissance festival.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Instagram/beyonce

Beyonce

Looks like the superstar is enjoying some time off before embarking a tour with husband Jay Z!
Advertisement
9 of 10 Instagram/giseleofficial

Gisele Bundchen

Bundchen embraced her love of nature and yoga while on a trip to Sedona.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Instagram/reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon's youngest, Tennessee, is already embracing his country roots! "I Crawl the Line #countryfan4life" captioned the actress.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!