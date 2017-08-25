Proof that Britney Spears Works Out to Her Own Music

Britney Spears is fitspo incarnate...and it looks like she has her music to thank for it.

The songstress shared a few of the secrets to her chiseled bod on Instagram Tuesday as she showed off some of her fitness moves during an outdoor workout as her 2007 hit "Hot as Ice" played in the background.

In it, Spears looked focused in bright red and purple sports bras and burgundy Nike shorts, as she worked out with a 10-pound kettlebell, did some arm toning exercises with free weights, and hit some ab-sculpting yoga moves on a mat.

Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!! 🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

"Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!!," she captioned the video.

Just a day later, Spears showed off the results of all of her hard work, as she snapped a mirror selfie in a home gym lit with blue strings of lights. "Staying focused," she wrote alongside the photo, in which she put her sculpted abs, and toned arms and legs on display in a black and white sports bra and low slung black Nike shorts.

britneyspears/instagram

Perhaps a Britney Spears workout video is in the works? We're crossing our fingers.