22 of Priyanka Chopra’s Favorite Things

Thomas Whiteside
Samantha Simon
Jul 08, 2016 @ 5:00 am

When she's not busy playing FBI trainee Alex Parrish on QuanticoPriyanka Chopra trades in her character's uniform for casual-cool street style looks and sexy red carpet gowns. But no matter the occasion, our August cover star always pays special attention to one element of her outfit in particular. "Shoes are a girl's favorite accessory," Chopra told InStyle after hitting the sand in sky-high Jason Wu heels for our photo shoot on Long Island's Jones Beach. 

They may be her favorite, but shoes aren't the only beloved accessories in Chopra's closet. When we asked the actress to play a game of "If I Could Only" with us, we learned she's also a huge fan of her studded Valentino backpack (a carryall that pairs perfectly with her go-to laid-back look of an ATM tee with J Brand jeans) as well as her ever-growing collection of stylish sunglasses. Chopra's personal assortment of shades is so well-stocked, in fact, that we photographed the star wearing her very own pair of Simon Miller x Moscot frames for our August issue—and the sunnies weren't the only essential she brought to set. She also kept her signature scent, Trussardi Donna Eau de Parfum, on hand, applying quick spritzes of the fragrance between takes throughout the shoot.

Scroll down for more of the items Chopra can't live without, and to see her full feature—where she discusses her dislike for the term “Bollywood” and the details of her dating life—pick up the August issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

1 of 22 Courtesy

Wear one outfit

“J Brand jeans (link to buy below) and an ATM tee ($128; barneys.com). I’m a jeans and t-shirt girl all the way.”

available at neimanmarcus.com $218 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 22 Courtesy

Wear one shade of lipstick

“MAC lipstick in Ruby Woo. The pop of red wakes my face up—especially when I’m tired.”

available at nordstrom.com $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 22 Courtesy

Splurge on one item

“Sunglasses, for sure. I collect them.”

available at simonmillerusa.com $450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 22 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Have one style icon

“Audrey Hepburn.” 

Advertisement
5 of 22 Courtesy

Carry one handbag

“Valentino backpack. I love being hands-free.”

available at nordstrom.com $2,945 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 22 priyankachopra/Instagram

Eat one thing

“I’m such a junk foodie! Buffalo wings, pepperoni pizza, or a double double cheeseburger. I like to feed my metabolism while it’s still good to me.”

Advertisement
7 of 22 Courtesy

Spritz one scent

“Trussardi Donna Eau de Parfum.”

available at trussardi.com $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 22 priyankachopra/Instagram

Choose one pair of shoes

“Heels! Vanity before comfort, always.” 

Advertisement
9 of 22 Courtesy

Buy one bra

“La Perla.”

available at laperla.com $464 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 22 priyankachopra/Instagram

Keep one thing in my purse

“Perfume.”

Advertisement
11 of 22 fourseasons/Instagram

Stay at one hotel

“Four Seasons.”

Advertisement
12 of 22 Courtesy

Purchase one drugstore beauty product

“Maybelline Baby Lips.”

available at walgreens.com $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 22 priyankachopra/Instagram

Read one author 

“I’m such a book worm. I recently bought a bunch of vintage Jane Austen novels at a little book store in Savannah, Ga.” 

Advertisement
14 of 22 priyankachopra/Instagram

Indulge in one spa treatment

What’s the longest massage you can get? I’ll take that.”

Advertisement
15 of 22 Getty

Pick one flower

“White lilies. They smell so delicious.”

Advertisement
16 of 22 Courtesy

Play one song on repeat

“‘No’ by Meghan Trainor. I’m addicted—I hope it’s still cool when this issue drops.”

Advertisement
17 of 22 Courtesy

Use one skincare product

“MAC Green Gel Cleanser.”

available at nordstrom.com $21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 22 Scott Frances for Barneys

Shop at one store

“Barneys. “Their men’s section has the best selection of sunglasses.” 

Advertisement
19 of 22 Media24/Gallo Images/Getty

Meet one person, past or present

“Nelson Mandela.”

Advertisement
20 of 22 Courtesy

Apply one mascara

“YSL. Thank god for mascara.”

available at yslbeautyus.com $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
21 of 22 priyankachopra/Instagram

Do one workout

“Ugh! Please don’t make me.”

Advertisement
22 of 22 Getty

Order one drink

“Red wine. When I’m not playing Alex Parrish, I channel Olivia Pope.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!