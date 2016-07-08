22 of Priyanka Chopra’s Favorite Things

When she's not busy playing FBI trainee Alex Parrish on Quantico, Priyanka Chopra trades in her character's uniform for casual-cool street style looks and sexy red carpet gowns. But no matter the occasion, our August cover star always pays special attention to one element of her outfit in particular. "Shoes are a girl's favorite accessory," Chopra told InStyle after hitting the sand in sky-high Jason Wu heels for our photo shoot on Long Island's Jones Beach.

They may be her favorite, but shoes aren't the only beloved accessories in Chopra's closet. When we asked the actress to play a game of "If I Could Only" with us, we learned she's also a huge fan of her studded Valentino backpack (a carryall that pairs perfectly with her go-to laid-back look of an ATM tee with J Brand jeans) as well as her ever-growing collection of stylish sunglasses. Chopra's personal assortment of shades is so well-stocked, in fact, that we photographed the star wearing her very own pair of Simon Miller x Moscot frames for our August issue—and the sunnies weren't the only essential she brought to set. She also kept her signature scent, Trussardi Donna Eau de Parfum, on hand, applying quick spritzes of the fragrance between takes throughout the shoot.

Scroll down for more of the items Chopra can't live without, and to see her full feature—where she discusses her dislike for the term “Bollywood” and the details of her dating life—pick up the August issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.