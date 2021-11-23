Priyanka Chopra Subtly Shut Down Rumors of a Split with Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra just subtly put rumors of a breakup with Nick Jonas to rest.
Fans have been speculating that the couple split after Chopra changed her social media profiles to remove the "Jonas" part from her name, which she put in place on Instagram and Twitter after she married Jonas in 2018.
On Monday, however, the actress commented on Jonas's workout video on Instagram, writing, "Damn! I just died in your arms…"
Doesn't sound like a broken up couple to us.
Earlier this year, Jonas honored his wife's birthday with an Instagram post showing her twinning with her childhood self, writing, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."
Chopra and Jonas married in 2018 in multiple lavish wedding ceremonies, complete with what Chopra called "a religious mash-up."
"We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us," she told People of their first ceremony. "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."